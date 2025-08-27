‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Loses No. 1 Netflix Spot (But We Can Guess Why)

Just one day after being named Netflix’s most popular movie of all time, KPop Demon Hunters has lost its #1 spot on Netflix.

The current number one movie on the streamer is the seventh Transformers movie, 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

The reason, however, is pretty easily explained.

Currently, two versions of KPop Demon Hunters are available on Netflix: the original, and the sing-along version. (The sing-along version is also currently in theaters, and it pulled in a surprising $19 million last weekend on its way to a #1 box office spot.)

The original is sitting at #2 on Netflix’s charts, while the sing-along version sits at #3. Netflix’s charts is counting the numbers of the two versions separately, so it’s likely that if the numbers were combined the animated hit would be running away with the #1 spot.

Yesterday, Netflix announced that the supernova-sized hit has become its most watched movie ever with 236,000,000 views since the film released late last month. It overtook the former number one, Red Notice, the spy comedy starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

KPop Demon Hunters is currently showing in theaters and streaming now on Netflix.