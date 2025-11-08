A classic comedy and a new horror hit have entered the Netflix movie chart to take on Kpop Demon Hunters and A House of Dynamite.

Who came out on top? Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Nov. 8, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

4. A House of Dynamite

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.”

3. The Hangover

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Two days before his wedding, Doug (Justin Bartha) and his three friends (Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis) drive to Las Vegas for a blow-out bachelor party they’ll never forget. But, in fact, when the three groomsmen wake up the next morning, they can’t remember a thing. For some reason, they find a tiger in the bathroom and a six-month-old baby in the closet of their suite at Caesars Palace. The one thing they can’t find is Doug. With no clue as to what transpired and little time to spare, the trio must retrace their hazy steps and all their bad decisions in order to figure out where things went wrong and hopefully get Doug back to L.A. in time to walk down the aisle.”

2. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

1. Frankenstein

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”