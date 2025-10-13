A lot has changed on the Netflix TV show chart since we checked in on Labor Day.

Wednesday and My Life With the Walter Boys are out of the top five, and one Netflix’s hit anthology series is back on top.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top television list as it currently stands on Monday (Oct. 13, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

3. Boots

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Boots is a one-hour comedic drama that delivers an irreverent, off-beat take on the coming-of-age story. Set in the tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps—when being gay in the military was still illegal—the series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.:

2. Is It Cake? Halloween

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Is It Cake? returns for a special Halloween season with Mikey Day and nine of the best hyper-realistic cake artists around! These talented new bakers try to trick celebrity judges with their spooktacular realistic cakes as they compete in a do-or-die competition to take home their share of the prize pot and the title of Is It Cake? Halloween champion! With tricks and treats at every turn, these frighteningly realistic cakes will leave you asking the ultimate question…Is It Cake?”

1. Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”