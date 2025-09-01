Wednesday Addams is still haunting Netflix’s TV chart — and it’s not even Halloween yet.

As for the rest of the Labor Day Netflix chart, the streaming is serving up mystery, teenage drama and a look at a tragic weather event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top television list as it currently stands on Monday (Sept. 1, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

6. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Play video

Official Synopsis: “After time traveling to the Joseon era, a talented chef meets a tyrant king. Her modern dishes captivate his palate, but royal challenges await her.”

5. Hostage

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices. Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”

4. Wednesday

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

3. Two Graves

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Two years after the disappearance of Verónica and Marta, two 16-year-old friends, the investigation is declared closed due to lack of evidence and suspects. The grandmother of one of the two girls, Isabel (Kiti Mánver), who has nothing to lose, decides to carry out an investigation beyond the law. Isabel will do whatever it takes to uncover the truth about what happened that night and what begins as the search for a culprit, soon becomes a story of revenge.”

2. My Life With the Walter Boys

Play video

Official Synopsis: “After leaving Silver Falls following Alex’s love confession and her kiss with Cole, Jackie Howard spent the summer in New York City. When Katherine convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family. But fitting back in isn’t that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, as he’s focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he’s getting). Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn’t quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama. As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she’s forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild.”

1. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Play video

Official Synopsis: “his is the story of a brutal coastal hurricane turned cataclysmic through human error and neglect. Over the course of a gripping and emotional three episodes, the people of New Orleans recount their past, extoll their present and lean into the future of what they and their beloved city survived and have become 20 years later. The series sets the stage for a tragedy – whose man-made elements expose the systemic governmental neglect that led to the city being defenseless in the face of the storm – and Katrina’s devastating impact that changed New Orleans irreparably. Detailed, harrowing and triumphant first-person accounts and never before seen archive illustrate the magnitude of Katrina, the aftermath of the levees breaking and the bungled recovery.”