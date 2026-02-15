Netflix’s Top 3 Movies Today (Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026)

It’s Valentine’s weekend, but you won’t find any romantic comedies in the Netflix top 3.

Instead, you have a moving drama, a big 2025 hit and then a new Tyler Perry movie — despite recent sexual assault allegations against the multi-hyphenate.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Feb. 15, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. A Father’s Miracle

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A devoted father is wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, leaving his daughter to fend for herself as he fights to prove his innocence before he’s sentenced to death?”

2. How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Play video

Official Synopsis: “On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.”

1. Joe’s College Road Trip

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.”