Tyler Perry’s New ‘Madea’ Spinoff Movie Gets a Trailer

Despite two lawsuits emerging for sexual misconduct and other allegations appearing publicly about his reported inappropriate workplace behavior and harassment, Tyler Perry continues his movie reign. The movie director, writer, producer, playwright, and studio owner has released his latest trailer for his Netflix comedy, Joe’s College Roadtrip.

The film will be available to stream on the service on February 13th, which expands the Madea character franchise. Joe has starred as Madea’s brother since the film’s inception.

In the new film, in an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes his grandson B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned, a logline reveals.

As usual, Perry wrote, directed, and produced the film. He also plays several characters, including as Joe Simmons, Madea, and Brian Simmons. The trailer opens with a warning: “YOU’RE ABOUT TO SEE SOME F*%KED UP SHIT,” telling fans what’s in store.

Perry and Angi Bones produced the film under the Tyler Perry Studios banner. The movie was filmed in January 2024 across Las Cruces, New Mexico; Memphis, Tennessee; and Clarksdale, Mississippi. The red band trailer was released on Netflix on its official YouTube channel on February 11, 2026. Thus far, it has more than 500k views.

The trailer comes as Perry has come under fire for reported sexual misconduct. Two former actors on his productions allege that Perry engaged in unwarranted sexual advances, and later bribed them with promises of fame, money, and career advancement. Perry has denied the allegations and claims that the employees have disgruntled after being let go from productions.