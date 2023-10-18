Netflix's Scary New TV Show Hits No. 1 — and Fans Are Loving It

Just in time for Halloween, Netflix has a new horror hit on its hands. Splashing onto the streaming platform on Oct. 12 and weaving together the terrifying tales of Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher has become director Mike Flanagan's latest No. 1 hit for Netflix, and one that subscribers are still buzzing about nearly a week after its debut.

Taking inspiration from a number of Poe's iconic stories, the series stars Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell as the Usher siblings, who decades after building their Usher family dynasty and their Fortunato Pharmaceuticals empire, begin to witness the fall of their family as the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands Carla Gugino's Verna. The series also stars Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Michael Trucco, Sauriyan Sapkota, Kyliegh Curran, and Mark Hamill.

In the week since its debut, The Fall of the House of Usher has become a fan-favorite and one of the most-popular titles currently streaming on Netflix. Although the streamer has yet to release any viewership data for the eight-episode series, the show currently ranks No. 1 among all TV series on Netflix US and No. 2 worldwide, per FlixPatrol data, which comes as little surprise considering the buzz it has generated online, with some viewers declaring the series so scary they are "unable to sleep."