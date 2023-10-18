Netflix's Scary New TV Show Hits No. 1 — and Fans Are Loving It

Mike Flanagan's 'The Fall of the House of Usher' is now streaming on Netflix.

By Allison Schonter

Just in time for Halloween, Netflix has a new horror hit on its hands. Splashing onto the streaming platform on Oct. 12 and weaving together the terrifying tales of Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher has become director Mike Flanagan's latest No. 1 hit for Netflix, and one that subscribers are still buzzing about nearly a week after its debut.

Taking inspiration from a number of Poe's iconic stories, the series stars Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell as the Usher siblings, who decades after building their Usher family dynasty and their Fortunato Pharmaceuticals empire, begin to witness the fall of their family as the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands Carla Gugino's Verna. The series also stars Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Michael Trucco, Sauriyan Sapkota, Kyliegh Curran, and Mark Hamill.

In the week since its debut, The Fall of the House of Usher has become a fan-favorite and one of the most-popular titles currently streaming on Netflix. Although the streamer has yet to release any viewership data for the eight-episode series, the show currently ranks No. 1 among all TV series on Netflix US and No. 2 worldwide, per FlixPatrol data, which comes as little surprise considering the buzz it has generated online, with some viewers declaring the series so scary they are "unable to sleep."

Viewers say the show will 'stick with' them for a 'long time'

"Wow. 'Fall of the House of Usher' was really good," one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Very disturbing and quite gorey, but good. I'm going to be thinking about it for a long time."

Dubbed one of Flanagan's 'most impressive series to date'

"[The Fall of the House of Usher] stands out as one of Mike Flanagan's most impressive series to date, paying homage to the literary legacy of Edgar Allan Poe," wrote another fan. "It serves as a chilling and thought-provoking cautionary tale about the danger of pride, riches, and family."

Praise for the cast

"[The Fall of the House of Usher] stars one of the greatest horror casts ever assembled in TV or film," added another person. "Flanagan's regulars are all amazing again and Mark Hamill is unforgettable here, but even then, Carla Gugino absolutely steals the show with the performance of a lifetime. A masterclass."

'Brilliant'

"[The Fall of the House of Usher] is absolutely brilliant. Truly Flanagan's best work to date," shared one person. "Each epsiode is focused on exploring the connectivity between humanity and greed. The price one pays for their decisions in life, and the affect it has on those around them."

Some viewers have lost sleep over the series

"Finally finished [The Fall of the House of Usher] and av got terrible headache," wrote a viewer. "I don't know if it's from all the turns and twist of it or that I haven't slept since last night that I started watching it ( maybe the later) but dang! It was worth the sleep deprivation."

The show is already generating award buzz

"I am in awe of what [Mike Flanagan] did with this show. Kept you on your toes until the very end, the writing was superb, cinematography gorgeous, the acting was of course brilliant," shared one viewer. "Everyone should be nominated for some kind of award for this show."

'The best thing on Netflix right now'

"One of the best TV series I have watched in a lomg long time," added somebody else. "Well scripted, full of depth. Lowkey an insight into the dark world of fame and power."

