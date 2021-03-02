Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Let Jason Bateman Use Her House as His Golden Globes Background

✖

Jennifer Aniston is always there for her friends. Longtime pal Jason Bateman made his virtual appearance at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards from the actress' home, the Friends alum, 52, shared with her Instagram followers alongside behind-the-scenes shots of his elaborate set-up. The Ozark star was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the 78th annual ceremony, but Josh O’Connor ended up taking home the award for his role as Prince Charles in The Crown.

"Bateman came over and brought the [Golden Globes] with him," Aniston captioned a photo of Bateman, 52, sitting with daughters, Francesca, 14, and Maple, 12, whom he shares with wife Amanda Anka. In another shot, Aniston zoomed out to show how Bateman's setup "takes a village," including two men setting up a ring light and a reflector to ensure the perfect shot. Anka stood by the side with a drink, possibly to share as the night went on.

The Morning Show actress and Arrested Development star have appeared in several films together over the years, including Horrible Bosses and The Break-Up. In August 2020, Bateman praised Aniston for being "such a great example" in an interview with Variety, explaining that the way she behaves on set raises the bar for everyone else in terms of having a healthy and happy work environment. "It’s a very complicated, full life that she manages, and she does it with grace and kindness and warmth to her closest friends and to a person she might meet that day on the set," he told the outlet. "I have learned, and it has been reaffirmed to me, that no matter how successful you become, that is still the most important thing for your own peace of mind, but also for the work environment because a lot of people take their cues from what No. 1 on the call sheet is doing and how they’re handling things — how they’re holding themselves, how they’re behaving."

Aniston clearly feels the same way, telling the magazine there was no one "more professional and lovely" to be around than Bateman. "There’s no histrionics with him," she shared. "He is prepared, he is solid, he is kind, he is funny. I love my days when I get to be with Jason on a set or my house on a Sunday. He’s one of the greatest people to be around, whether I get to work with him, which I don’t get to do enough of and it’s been too long."