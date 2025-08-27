Netflix Reveals New Most Popular Movie of All Time

It appears Huntr/x has sealed the Honmoon all over the globe.

Netflix’s animated global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters is now the streamer’s most popular movie of all time, with 236 million views since the film’s release on June 20.

It overtakes Netflix’s previous #1 most-watched film, Red Notice, which starred Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Kpop Demon Hunters revolves around a fictional K-pop girl group, called Huntr/x, that works as a group of demon hunters in the evening when they’re not on stage. During their night job, they discover a rival boy band known as the Saja Boys are secretly demons.

The animated hit has been well-received by both fans and critics for its music, animation, characters, and goofy sense of humor. The movie’s soundtrack is so popular that several of its songs have notched top-10 positions on the Billboard charts, with the track “Golden” shooting up all the way to number one.

THEIR #1 ERA



With 236 million views, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is OFFICIALLY the most popular Netflix film OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/A6yEiXzbHd — Netflix (@netflix) August 26, 2025

Even wilder than that eye-popping viewership number is the fact that the movie’s hype train doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The film has been watched over 25 million times every week on Netflix since its debut, with almost no decline in viewership numbers. This past weekend, a singalong edition of the film was released in theaters, where it hit #1 on the box office charts to the tune of $19 million.

KPop Demon Hunters is currently showing in theaters and streaming now on Netflix.