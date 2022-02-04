Netflix’s New Show About a Demon Cult Is Taking Over the Charts

A new show about a demon cult is captivating Netflix audiences worldwide. The Spanish fantasy thriller series Feria: The Darkest Light, or Feria: La luz más oscura, has climbed the Netflix streaming charts in the days since its Friday, Jan. 28 premiere, joining a growing number of Netflix’s international titles to find global success.

In the week since the show’s eight 50-minute episodes dropped on the streaming platform, Feria: The Darkest Light has landed a spot on the streamer’s Top 10 charts. Although the series has not made its way to Netflix’s Top 10 streaming charts, Flix Patrol data shows that Feria broke into the Top 10 TV Series Globally on the platform on Tuesday, Feb. 1. At the time, the series ranked No. 10 and was on the list alongside several others shows not made in America, including the South Korean zombie drama All of Us Our Dead, which took the No. 1 spot, and the Colombian telenovela Café con aroma de mujer, or The Scent of Passion, which ranked No. 8.

Created by Agustín Martínez and Carlos Montero, Feria: The Darkest Light is set in 1990s Feria, a small village in the Andalusian mountains. It follows teenage sisters Eva and Sofia, who find themselves searching for the truth when their parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual. Speaking with Variety, Martínez and Montero opened up about the aesthetic influences and inspiration for the show, with Martínez revealing that directors David Cronenberg and John Carpenter, as well as the writings of Lovecraft” heavily played into the show. Montero, meanwhile, shared that while they were mainly writing for the audience of Spain, though they also considered the potential the wider audience.

“We write for Spain, but of course there is a desire to reach the rest of the world,” he said. “I can’t even think beyond Spain when I’m writing because I become paralyzed. When I’m working on a series I want to employ all the tools and weapons I have, but those are all Spanish. Of course, we cross our fingers and hope that what we do is understood beyond our borders, but you never know.

As for if fans should expect more episodes of the show? Montero teased that there is “absolutely” the possibility for future seasons. Montero explained that they “want to do two more seasons, if the public likes what we’ve done with the first.” Feria: The Darkest Light Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.