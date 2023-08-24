Netflix's 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah' Features 'SNL' Star Sarah Sherman as a Hilarious Rabbi (Exclusive Clip)

Netflix's newest original movie is You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, a comedy from Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions. The movie also stars the iconic SNL alum, as well as one the sketch comedy show's newest cast members. In the film, comedian Sarah Sherman — who joined Saturday Night Live in 2021— plays the wise and hilarious Rabbi Rebecca.

In the exclusive clip below, we see Rabbi Rebecca leading a Hebrew School class and encouraging the kids to get started on their mitzvah projects. "It's the most important part of this whole thing," she says. "It's when you do something mensche for your community, for society at large." She then jokes, "What, you guys don't care about society at large?" Moving on, Rabbi Rebecca picks back up the lesson they'd previously been discussing: the biblical King David. "Remember him? Homeboy was about to get his groove on with the foxy Bathsheba, even though she was married to someone else," she reminds the class, then quipping, "What a snake David is!"

The official synopsis for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah reads: "Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry." The movie is based on a book of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom. It is directed by Sammi Cohen, from a screenplay by Alison Peck. "You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes," the synopsis adds. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah streams Aug. 25, only on Netflix.

As noted in the synopsis, the film stars Sandler's real-life daughters: Sadie and Sunny Sandler. Sandler's wife, Jackie, also stars, alongside Idina Menzel, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman, Zaara Kuttemperoor, and Luis Guzmán. Notably, Sandler's wife has appeared in a number of his films over the years. She was a model who was just getting into acting when they met on the set of Big Daddy. As Sadie and Sunny got older, they too began appearing in Sandler's films. Most recently, the pair played on-screen sisters in Hubie Halloween, a hilariously spooky Netflix movie from Sandler. You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah premieres Friday, only on Netflix.