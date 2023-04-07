Shaquille O'Neal Has Five Words for Adam Sandler's Request to Be in Proposed 'Murder Mystery 3' (Exclusive)

Murder Mystery 2 stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and the film has been a big hit for Netflix as it's the most streamed movie on the platform. It's likely there will be a Murder Mystery 3, and Sandler told Entertainment Tonight he would do it if he could cast NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to O'Neal and asked him if he would be in the proposed Murder Mystery sequel if Sandler asked him.

"Tell him, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes," O'Neal exclusively told PopCulture. If O'Neal does the movie, it won't be the first time the two have worked together. Back in 2013, the four-time NBA champion starred in Grown Ups 2, a film that Sandler starred in and produced. O'Neal played a police officer in the film that had an ensemble cast, including Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, Tim Meadows and Colin Quinn among others.

When speaking with ET about O'Neal about Murder Mystery 3, Sandler said, "If Shaq's in it, I'm in it. I love Shaq and anytime he's near me, I'm happier." O'Neal was in another Sandler movie, Hubie Halloween, and he played a DJ with a feminine voice. Hubie Halloween was released on Netflix in 2020 and also starred James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider and Kenan Thompson.

As O'Neal waits for his next movie role, he continues to do good work with The General. The 51-year-old is in a new series of General commercials for "The Break" campaign, and he's the narrator of a docuseries called The Break which takes a look at some top stories and players of the G-League.

"It's been great, especially telling Mac McClung's story throughout the season, watching him shine on basketball's biggest stage, seeing him do exciting things, like him and Scoot Henderson," O'Neal exclusively told PopCulture. "It's clear that the league is heading in the right direction what Mac did from G-Leaguer to dunk champion. Hopefully, these guys get in the NBA. G-League is just a stepping stone for people to get to that next step. Everyone has to have the stepping stone before they get to that level."