Netflix's 'Wednesday' Getting Backlash After Jenna Ortega Revealed She Had COVID While Filming

Wednesday is Netflix's newest big hit, with Jenna Ortega earning a breakout role as Wednesday Addams. One of the most buzzed-about scenes features her dancing to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in the fourth episode. Viewers loved the scene, although some are starting to turn against the show after Ortega revealed she had COVID-19 while filming.

In a new interview with NME, Ortega casually revealed that the dance scene was filmed during her first day with COVID, noting it was "awful" to shoot. "I woke up and – it's weird, I never get sick and when I do it's not very bad – I had the body aches," the You star explained. "I felt like I'd been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result."

MGM, which produced Wednesday, confirmed that Ortega tested positive for COVID. "Strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set," the studio said. Ortega later said she wanted to redo the scene, but there was no time. "I think I probably could have done it a bit better," she told NME.