Netflix Users Push a Terrible Movie Into the Top 5

Netflix's streaming charts are booming with an odd mix of confusing titles. Three years after it released to poor critical response, the Adam DeVine-starring comedy Jexi is finding success on Netflix, so much so that it currently ranks as one of the most-popular titles on the streamer.

Released in 2019, Jexi stars Adam DeVine as Phil, a man addicted to his cellphone who has no friends and a nonexistent love life. His life begins to turn around when he is forced to upgrade to a new phone that comes with Jexi, an artificial intelligence life coach, virtual assistant, and cheerleader that helps Phil begin to get a real life. However, Jexi isn't all as it seems, and as Phil becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi morphs into a tech nightmare that's determined to keep Phil all to itself. Along with DeVine, the Jon Lucas and Scott Moore-directed movie stars Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña, Rose Byrne, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes, Ron Funches, and Charlyne Yi.

Flash forward three years, and Jexi is now available to stream on Netflix, where it arrived in the streaming library on Monday, Oct. 3. The movie became an almost instant success on the platform, making it onto the Top 10 Movies chart in the U.S. by Oct. 7, when it reached No. 8. It jumped to No. 4 the following day before dropping to No. 6. At the time of this writing, Jexi is still ranking, currently taking the No. 5 spot behind The Redeem Team, Last Seen Alive, Mr. Harrigan's Phone, and Luckiest Girl Alive.

The film's current Netflix ranking comes as a bit of a shock when you look at Jexi's critical response, which was anything but great. The movie only received a 21% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it certified rotten with a critics consensus reading, "It's hard to tell whether the lack of laughs in Jexi is a bug or a feature, but this AI rom-com is sorely in need of an OS update." Mediaversity Reviews' Laura Hindley even wrote that Jexi "has no place in modern-day filmmaking." However, while Jexi received a poor critical response, it seems that the audience was a little kinder. The movie earned a 71% fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making its current Netflix success a little less surprising.

Whether it's curiosity purely based on those poor critics scores or a true interest captured by Netflix's synopsis, poorly-rated films seem to be enjoying plenty of success on the streamer right now. Sitting alongside Jexi on the Top 10 movies chart is Inheritance, the 2020 Lily Collins and Simon Pegg-starring thriller that only received a 24% critics score and 32% audience score and currently ranks No. 6 on Netflix. Both Jexi and Inheritance are available to stream.