Netflix Users Complain About ‘Running Out’ of Things to Watch During Quarantine
With the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing expected to go on for at least several more months, many people are complaining about "running out" of movies and shows to watch on Netflix. After being sequestered inside for over a month in many cases, some people are finally finishing their watchlists or coming to the end of their big binge-watches. Some are looking for recommendations, while others are looking for an escape.
Half-joking or otherwise, many people declared this week that they are "running out" of things to watch on Netflix and other streaming services. After this much time inside, even the usual endless influx of new content has not been enough to keep people busy. Some joked went looking for fresh recommendations, while others whined that they are not interested in yet another show or movie — they just want this crisis to be over so they can get out of the house.
At this point, I feel like I’m running out of things to watch on Netflix lol— Jon Estranero (@jon_estranero) April 18, 2020
In truth, it is not likely that anyone is really "running out" of shows to stream, though they could well be out of shows that match their interest. Netflix alone has hours and hours of content, but it runs the gamut of target demographics, and no one can be expected to get into all of it. Some people might be able to kill a few hours by trying out a new streaming service, as many of them are offering extended free trials right now. However, carrying on the subscription may be another matter, with thousands of Americans out of work.
If nothing else, "running out of Netflix" to watch has awakened some peoples' creativity and sense of humor, as they remark on the absurdity of their predicament on social media. Here is some of the best of Twitter users coming to the end of their Netflix queue.
Requests
I need @netflix to put the next season of The Flash and the last season(s) of Supernatural on Netflix— Gami (@_kawaiigami_) April 18, 2020
I'm running out of shit to binge yo 💀
Many people directed requests at Netflix for the next show or movie they want to check out. Rather than picking from what is there, some see it as a kind of civic duty for companies to make the best entertainment available to them right now, considering everything else that is going on.
Recommendations
If you’re running out of stuff to watch in quarantine, let me recommend the documentary Behind the Curve on Netflix.
Surprisingly compassionate toward its subjects (flat-earthers) while still being hilarious, insightful, and at times jaw-dropping.
This clip KILLS me: pic.twitter.com/909GhCNvUG— Joe Kwaczala (@joekjoek) April 16, 2020
Others were happy to oblige their fellow Twitter users by recommending new binge-worthy material during this trying time. Considering the fever-pitch of news in the real world, any show or movie compelling enough to distract the viewer is worth checking out right now. Many people even went so far as to promote a project they had worked on themselves, since people have the time to watch.
Distractions
You forgot the main part 👀😄
- Netflix— jasmin 🏳️🌈 (@arctic_fox03) April 18, 2020
- Work out
- Short writing sessions
- Final grade projects
- Some video games with friends
- RUNNING OUT OF NETFLIX SERIES AND MOVIES AND ASKING SIA FOR RECOMMENDATIONS
- BACK TO Netflix
- Spotify til I fall asleep https://t.co/C0nViJF7gs
Others listed the more productive activities Netflix might be distracting them from, saying that it was not necessarily a bad thing if they lost interest in the streaming service for a while. Given enough time, they said, they would come back and pick something to fill the hours.
For the Kids
This isn't game related but I know many have kids. Running out of things to have them watch? Check out Abby Hatcher on Netflix. I am very fortunate to able to be part of this production. Working on season 2.https://t.co/RKJZo6d7m3 pic.twitter.com/CTphdmiXH8— digitalgadgets (@digitalgadgets3) April 18, 2020
Some people were not worried about running out of things for themselves to watch on Netflix so much as things to distract their children. They worried about how their kids would fill idle days when there were no more cartoons or TeenNick sitcoms to wile away the hours. There were plenty of recommendations for that as well, though some parents were more interested in a set-and-forget kind of option.
'Stay Inside'
can people just fucking listen & stay inside so this shit can get better already .. we are getting fucking bored & running out of Netflix shows to watch— lαngię♕ (@hellolangiie) April 10, 2020
As their frustration with their dwindling Netflix queues mounted, some people turned their outrage on those that are not taking social distancing seriously enough during the coronavirus pandemic. The asked everyone to follow CDC and WHO recommendations closely so that the self-isolation could be over sooner rather than later.
Odd Pairings
Me: *wearing a Beastars shirt made by @gabshiba when my mom does a video call*— Erikku-Kun (@ErikkuDraws) April 17, 2020
Mom: What's that on your shirt? It look like your wolf character.
Me: Oh its from a show on Netflix called Beastars.
Mom: Maybe I should watch it. I'm running out of shows to watch.
Me: pic.twitter.com/eXeyTxXCdY
On the up-side, all this time at home did drive some viewers to expand their streaming horizons and check out shows that are outside of their normal interests, for better or worse. Many people reported on their loved ones finally giving a longstanding recommendation a try.
'Not Interesting'
Netflix running out nah. Every thing I click on is not interesting.— decemberbaby (@____SouthernGal) April 18, 2020
Finally, some did put the blame on Netflix itself for their isolation boredom. They noted that it is not a lack of options they are suffering from, but a lack of programs that really interest them. For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the CDC's website.