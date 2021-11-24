Netflix Users Can’t Stop Watching This Raunchy Comedy

It may be nearly a decade old, but one raunchy comedy film from 2012 is stirring up plenty of laughs with Netflix viewers. American Reunion, the fourth installment in the American Pie film series, recently joined the list of the most popular titles on the streaming platform as a rush of new viewers apparently couldn’t stop pressing play.

Written and directed by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, American Reunion is set years after the summer of 1999 when four childhood friends – Jim, Kevin, Oz, and Stiffler – began a quest to lose their virginity. Now many years later, “pie enthusiast-turned-married dad Jim reunites with his once libido-driven pals at their long-overdue high school reunion,” the film’s Netflix synopsis reads. American Reunion stars Jason Biggs, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Chris Klein, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, and Jennifer Coolidge. Netflix dubs the film “raunchy,” “irreverent,” and “comedy.”

Although the movie has been around for some time, it has found renewed success on Netflix in recent days. According to FlixPatrol data, on Nov. 17, it ranked as the No.1 most popular movie on Netflix’s U.S. platform, falling to No. 3, a spot it held for three consecutive days, on Nov. 18. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, American Reunion ranked No. 7 behind The Harder They Fall, Love Hard, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Extinct, Here Comes the Boom, and Red Notice, with the film’s star, Tara Reid, tweeting on Nov. 19, “pleased to see American Pie: Reunion is on [Netflix].”

It remains unclear just how many Netflix subscribers have viewed American Reunion or what pushed the film into the Top 10 rankings. The movie currently has a 45% Rotten Tomato score, with a critic’s consensus reading, “it’ll provide sweetly nostalgic comfort food for fans of the franchise, but American Reunion fails to do anything truly new or interesting — or even very funny — with the characters.” It’s audience score, however, is far higher, sitting at 63% from more than 250,000 ratings.

As of this posting, American Reunion no longer appears to be in any of the Top 10 rakings. Instead, subscribers seem to be tuning into Arcane, Narcos: Mexico, Maid, Cocomelon, Here Comes the Boom, Hellbound, Tiger King, The Queen of Flow, Red Notice, and Cowboy Bebop, which make up the streamer’s Top 10 overall list. The streamer recently announced a major change to its Top 10 rankings, making it so that these rankings are based on the total number of hours a given title was viewed, as opposed to the previous model where two minutes or more of playback constituted a “view.”