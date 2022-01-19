Netflix’s True-Crime Hit Returns for New Season in February

One of Netflix’s most popular original true-crime series is set to return for a second season! The streaming giant, which in recent years has cemented its place as a go-to source for true crime with titles like Don’t F**k with Cats and Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, is bringing back its hit serial killer series Catching Killers for Season 2. While the streamer had not previously announced the fate of the show following its Season 1 debut, the renewal was confirmed on Wednesday as Netflix released its list of incoming titles for February 2022, which revealed that Catching Killers Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Setting itself apart from other true crime titles available on the platform as well as other streaming services, Catching Killers shifts the focus from some of the world’s most violent killers to the investigators who apprehended and helped incarcerate them. In the show, the investigators “reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts,” according to the official synopsis. While the four-episode first season examined the cases of the Green River Killer, the Aileen Wuornos case, and the Happy Face Killer case, Season 2 will see “the detectives who captured the BTK Killer and other notoriously brutal murderers recount the brave actions and burdens behind their investigations,” per the seasons official Netflix synopsis.

Season 2’s Feb. 9 premiere date will come just three months after the series made its Netflix debut in November 2021. The show was an instant hit among subscribers, who helped launched Catching Killers into the Top 10 most-popular TV series titles on the streaming platform, the series hitting the No. 6 spot. The audience, many of whom flocked to social media to recommend the show, gave Catching Killers an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with one person writing that “the strength of this show is that it doesn’t over dramatize, or draw out the cases as many documentaries do. It lays out the cases succinctly. It interviews the detectives. It shows some footage and archived tapes and wraps it all up in anthology style.”

“This is a weird thing to say about a show involving serial killers, but Catching Killers is a light watch, akin to what you might see on Dateline, 48 Hours or cable true-crime shows. There’s just enough information to make the show entertaining, but there’s no depth to any of the stories,” Decider wrote in their review of the show, giving Catching Killers a “stream it” recommendation.

Catching Killers Season 2 hits Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 9. As subscribers wait for the new season, they can press play on the numerous other true crime titles available on the platform, including Catching Killers Season 1, Abducted in Plain Sight and Crime Scene.