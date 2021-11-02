Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 1)

Monday marked the start of a new month, and Netflix isn’t wasting anytime in freshening up its library with a massive slate of new content. After rounding up its October 2021 content list on Sunday, the streamer is kicking off the first week of November with the first titles from its November 2021 content lineup, this week treating fans to a whopping 46 new titles.

This week’s round of new additions includes a good mix of both licensed and original content. On the licensed side of things, Netflix subscribers will be able to press play on everything from 21 Jump Street to Moneyball to Snakes on a Plane, all of which are finding streaming homes on Netflix this week. The streaming giant is also putting a heavy focus on its original content, debuting new titles like Love Hard and The Club while also delivering new seasons of beloved titles including Ridley Jones and Big Mouth. After scaring subscribers with its Netflix and Chills Halloween lineup, Netflix will also begin making the first additions from its Here for the Holidays holiday streaming lineup, which you can view in full by clicking here.

For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘The Claus Family’

Netflix isn’t wasting any time in getting into the spirit of the holidays. The streamer kicked off November with one of the first additions from its Here for the Holidays lineup, with The Claus Family hitting the streaming library on Monday, Nov. 1. The film, which is sure to make your day merry and bright, follows Jules Claus, who wants nothing to do with Christmas following his father’s death. After his grandfather dies, however, Jules Jules learns of his family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only hope to save Christmas.

‘Ridley Jones: Season 2’

Curious kid Ridley Jones and her crew of courageous friends are returning for new adventures on Netflix this week. The animated preschool series, which debuted over the summer, follows 6-year-old Ridley, who along with her mother and grandmother is protector of the Museum of Natural History, where when the lights go out, the exhibits come to life! In Season 2, scheduled for a Tuesday, Nov. 2 release, Ridley and her crew, with new friends, face more risky missions as the museums magic continues and Ridley sets out on a quest for her Compass Eye.

‘Catching Killers’

Netflix isn’t forgetting about its true crime-loving subscribers this week. On Thursday, Nov. 4, the streamer’s true crime library is expanding with the addition of Catching Killers. Rather than focusing on the killers themselves and the heinous crimes they committed, the series focuses on the investigators who apprehended and helped incarcerate some of the world’s most violent killers. In the show, the investigators “reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts.”

‘Love Hard’

It may only be November, but Netflix is already doubling down on its holiday content, with the new original film Love Hard debuting this week. The film stars Nina Dobrev as hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie, who falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app only to discover she’s been catfished when she decides to surprise him for the holidays. According to Netflix, “this lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love.” In addition to Dobrev, Love Hard stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, and Heather McMahan. It will be available for streaming on Friday, Nov. 5.

‘Narcos: Mexico: Season 3’

Netflix’s drug cartel saga Narcos: Mexico is returning to Netflix for Season 3, its final season. The series, originally slated to be the fourth season of Narcos but given the greenlight for its own spinoff series premiere, explores the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel, headed by Gellardo, as American DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena learns the danger of targeting narcos in Mexico. In the final 10-episode season, set for a Friday premiere, a new generation of cartel leaders will vie for power as journalists hunt for truth. Meanwhile, government agents will walk a thin line between justice and corruption.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 11/1/21:

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Avail. 11/2/21:

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/3/21:

The Harder They Fall – NETFLIX FILM

Lords of Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/5/21:

A Cop Movie – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Club – NETFLIX SERIES

Glória – NETFLIX SERIES

Meenakshi Sundareshwar – NETFLIX FILM

The Unlikely Murderer – NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn’t Become Adults – NETFLIX FILM

Yara – NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

While Netflix will be jump starting the month with a long list of new additions, it will also be kick starting November with a pretty hefty list of departing titles. This week, the streamer will bid farewell to a total of five titles, meaning subscribers may want to consider fitting in a final watch before the below titles disappear for good.

Leaving 11/1/21:

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Leaving 11/4/21:

Bucket List

The Lovers

Leaving 11/5/21:

The Late Bloomer