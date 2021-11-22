Netflix’s New Serial Killer Docuseries Has Viewers Hooked

Netflix is continuing to cement its place as a go-to source for true crime, and the streamer’s latest serial killer docuseries is generating plenty of buzz on social media. Following on the heels of other hit true crime titles to find their home on Netflix – we’re talking everything from Abducted in Plain Sight to Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes to Don’t F**k with Cats – Catching Killers arrived in the streaming platform’s library on Thursday, Nov. 4, quickly hooking viewers with its twist on the true crime genre.

Produced by Louise Norman, Tom Keeling, and Lydia Delmonte and directed by Suemay Oram, Catching Killers focuses on the investigators who apprehended and helped incarcerate some of the world’s most violent killers rather than focusing on the killers themselves and the heinous crimes they committed. In the show, the investigators “reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts,” according to the official synopsis. Throughout the four-episode series, the show examines the cases of the Green River Killer, the Aileen Wuornos case, and the Happy Face Killer case, which is split into two parts.

Upon its debut, Catching Killers made its way into the Top 10 most-popular TV series titles on the streaming platform, hitting the No. 6 spot. While the series has since dropped out of the Top 10 chart, it is still generating plenty of buzz from viewers online, many of whom had said they were instantly hooked by the show. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Netflix’s latest true crime tile.

‘Thrilling’

“Don’t miss watching it. [Catching Killers] Thrilling documentary on serial killers!!” one viewer tweeted their approval of the docuseries.

‘Yikes!’

“Watching [Catching Killers] on [Netflix] and The Green River killer is a different level of psycho,” another person reacted to the show. “Yikes!”



‘Sooooooo good’

“Watched all 4 episodes of [Catching Killers] on [Netflix] sooooooo good. Omg,” wrote somebody else.

Perfect short binge show

“Aileen Wuornos is the only serial killer I have sympathy for..Simply because I think her actions stemmed from a life of let downs and abuse,” shared another person after viewing the episode centered around Wuornos. “I think she was capable of being rehabilitated & she shouldn’t have gotten the death penalty.”

‘A trip’

“Now watching [Catching Killers] on Netflix,” shared another subscriber. “Because nothing says Saturday night than a programme about serial Killers.”

‘This one is really good’

“Watching [Netflix] Catching Killers. As a True Crime junkie, this one is really good! It’s interesting from the perspective of the investigators cracking the case,” tweeted one viewer.

‘Fascinating & emotional’

“I watched 3 episodes of CATCHING KILLERS on [Netflix] while I put [Night Worms] stickers on envelopes and it is SO GOOD,” shared another fan. “The show interviews the investigative team that worked on prolific serial killer cases to solve them. Very fascinating & emotional. Recommend.”