Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, March 23, 2024)

Valentine's Day might have been last month, but love is just now in the air over on Netflix. The streaming service has a new original rom-com on its hands, triumphing over returning hits The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Damsel on the service's top movies chart. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'There's Something in the Barn' Official Synopsis: "In this holiday horror comedy, Bill (Martin Starr) moves his American wife Carol (Amrita Acharia) and children Nora (Zoe Winter-Hansen) and Lucas (Townes Bunner) to Norway where he's inherited a family estate. While Bill dreams of turning the adjourning barn into a bed and breakfast, his family struggles to adapt to Scandinavian life. Lucas discovers a mischievous barn elf from ancient folklore living in the barn with a set of rules the family must follow. When Bill dismisses Lucas's warnings and fails to follow sacred holiday traditions, the elf plots to get rid of the American intruders at any cost."

4. 'Tyson's Run' Official Synopsis: "With the help of an unlikely friend and his parents, Tyson learns that with faith in yourself and the courage to take the first step, anything is possible."

3. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Official Synopsis: "The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the 'let's-a go' attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience."

2. 'Damsel' Official Synopsis: "A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."