Recent Netflix hits like Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp and The Bricklayer are still on the chart, but they aren't in the top spot. Today's No. 1 movie is an action movie most people haven't heard of. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Knocked Up' Official Synopsis: "They say that opposites attract. Well, for slacker Ben (Seth Rogen) and career girl Alison (Katherine Heigl), that's certainly the case – at least for one intoxicated evening. Two months and several pregnancy tests later, Ben and Alison go through a hysterically funny, anxious and heartwarming journey." prevnext

4. 'The Bricklayer' Official Synopsis: "When a rogue insurgent blackmails the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and framing the government, the agency must lure their most brilliant yet rebellious operative out of retirement to unravel the international conspiracy." prevnext

3. 'Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp' Official Synopsis: "After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp." prevnext

2. 'What Jennifer Did' Official Synopsis: "It was a violent crime that shook a quiet Canadian town: Mysterious intruders break into the home of Vietnamese immigrants, terrorize the family, and leave a traumatized daughter as the only witness. Neighbors and friends describe the family as hospitable, generous, and hard-working – how could they be targets? This feature-length documentary from director Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door) uses police interrogation footage and testimony from those involved to unravel a web of complexities that no one saw coming." prevnext