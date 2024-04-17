'I never thought I'd find someone who's gets me and loves me for me,' the actor wrote as he announced his engagement to Scott Johnston.

Congratulations are in order for Bradley Riches. The Heartstopper star is engaged to his boyfriend Scott Johnston, the happy couple sharing the exciting relationship update in a Wednesday, April 10 Instagram post with photos snapped just after the special moment.

"08/04/2024 Erm...YES!" Riches captioned the gallery of images, which included a closeup of his engagement ring and photos of himself and Johnston at the very place the engagement took place. "I never thought I'd find someone who's gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships and then @scottjohnston1.8 came. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved. I love you endlessly."

The engagement news was met with plenty of congratulatory messages from Riches' Heartstopper co-stars. Corinna Brown wrote, "AHHHH OMG OMG CONGRATSSSSS BBYSSSSSS," with Leila Khan commenting, "Omg." Bel Priestley recated by saying, "Omg congratulations!!!!!" as Jack Barton commented, "Waaaaa congratulations Bradley!" Meanwhile, Yasmin Finney responded with a red heart emoji.

Riches is best known for his starring role on Heartstopper, the actor joining the hit Netflix series in Season 2 as James McEwen. Premiering in 2022, the British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama is based on Alice Oseman's webcomic and graphic novel of the same name. The series centers around Charlie and Nick, who discover that their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love. Along with Riches, the seris stars Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, and Kizzy Edgell.

Outside of Heartstopper, Riches recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, though he was booted from the house during a shock backdoor eviction just days before the show's finale. Throughout the season, his now-fiancé supported him on during regular appearances on spin-off show Late & Live. Many of Riches' Big Brother co-star congratulated the newly engaged couple following the April 10 announcement, with show winner, Ibiza Weekender star David Potts, writing, "OH MY GODDDDDDDDD AHHH CONGRATULATIONS BABY."

Riches' other credits include Season 2 of the British comedy horror TV series Wreck and 1917. The actor and Scott have not shared any wedding plans as of yet.