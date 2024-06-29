Nicole Kidman entered the summer movie season with a new movie, A Family Affair, and it's already a big hit for Netflix. Elsewhere, Jessica Alba is also gunning for the No. 1 spot, and the Minions are back in the top 5. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Minions' Official Synopsis: "Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a continual series of unsuccessful masters, from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master to grovel for, the Minions fall into a deep depression. But one minion, Kevin, has a plan; accompanied by his pals Stuart and Bob, Kevin sets forth to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world's first-ever super-villainess."

4. 'Home' Official Synopsis: "When Oh, a lovable misfit from another planet, lands on Earth and meets a teenage girl named Tip, the two unlikely friends embark on the greatest journey of all time...the journey HOME."

3. 'The Flash Official Synopsis: "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

2. 'Trigger Warning' Official Synopsis: "A skilled Special Forces commando (Alba) takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly dies and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown."