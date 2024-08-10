Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024)
Tom Cruise is taking over the top 5, but he has some family-friendly competition.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire might have just been bumped out of the Netflix top 5, but Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher movies still have some tough competition in the rankings. Multiple family flicks, including Trolls Band Together, are trying to knock Jack Reacher: Never Go Back out of the top slot.
Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'The Cat in the Hat'
Official Synopsis: "While their babysitter sleeps, little Conrad and Sally meet a talking cat who flips their boredom into fun – but leaves their home in shambles."
4. 'Trolls Band Together'
Official Synopsis: "After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Kid Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since. But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity."
3. 'Jack Reacher'
Official Synopsis: "Tom Cruise stars in this crime thriller from director Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible – Fallout)."
2. 'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie'
Official Synopsis: "When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot."
1. 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back'
Official Synopsis: "When he learns that his friend has been accused of murder, Jack Reacher suspects a vast conspiracy — and soon finds himself on the run alongside her."