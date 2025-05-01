Netflix Renews Comedy Series for Season 2

A Netflix comedy series is coming back for round two.

The streamer has renewed Canadian sitcom North of North for Season 2.

Created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, North of North follows star Anna Lambe’s portrayal “of a young Inuk woman’s coming-of-age in her close-knit Arctic community of Ice Cove, Nunavut,” per Netflix. “Her whole world changes when she decides to build a new future for herself by making a very spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage. Over eight 30-minute episodes, Siaja steps outside of who she thought she was and into who she’s meant to be, but it’s not an easy road when everyone in town knows her business.”

In an Instagram Reel shared by Netflix, Lambe shared her excitement about the second season. We’re going back to Ice Cove, baby,” she said. “Season 2 of North of North is happening. It’s happening!” News of the renewal comes just shy of four months after the series premiered on Jan. 7. The renewal is not so surprising, as the first season has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Along with Lambe, North of North also stars Mary Lynn Rajskub, Tanya Tagaq, Keira Cooper, Maika Harper, Braeden Clarke, Jay Ryan, Kelly William, Zorga Qaunaq, Nutaaq Simmonds, and Bailey Porching. North of North marks Netflix’s first original series commissioned from Canada. It’s a co-production with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in partnership with Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN).

North of North. Anna Lambe as Siaja in episode 108 of North of North. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

North of North is the latest Netflix series to receive good news. The streamer has also recently picked up Geek Girl, Sweet Magnolias, Temptation Island, With Love, Meghan, Running Point, and Outlast. LGBTQ romance drama Heartstopper will also be given a movie to wrap up the series, rather than a fourth season. As always, Netflix has canceled a lot of shows, and more cancellations will likely be happening, as well as renewals.

More information on Season 2 of North of North should be announced in the coming months. It’s unknown when filming will start, but considering Lambe already has at least one script, it shouldn’t be too long until production kicks off. If it hasn’t already. In the meantime, fans can watch the first season of North of North on Netflix while waiting for the second season, which will more than likely be coming in 2026 at the earliest. But nothing has been confirmed.