Netflix’s ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Movie Casts Its Villain

Netflix’s new adaptation of Chronicles of Narnia has found its White Witch.

Emma Mackey (Sex Education, Barbie) has landed the major role.

The role was originally played by Tilda Swinton in the last Narnia film series, which started with 2005’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The latest Narnia film is directed by Barbie director Greta Gerwig, marking a reunion of sorts for Gerwig and Mackey.

Mackey will act opposite Meryl Streep, who will play the benevolent lion, Aslan.

Gerwig will both write and direct the film, which will be released by Netflix on Thanksgiving Day 2026 in theaters—a first for the streamer. It will adapt the sixth novel of the Narnia series, The Magician’s Nephew. After its debut on Thanksgiving in theaters, the movie will find its way to the streaming service on Christmas Day.

Gerwig is one of the most in-demand names in Hollywood, with major successes like Lady Bird and Barbie. She is the spouse of Noah Baumbach, a wildly successful director in his own right with major films like Kicking & Screaming, The Meyerowitz Stories (New & Selected, and Marriage Story.

Mackey is best known for her starring role in Netflix’s Sex Education, but has plenty of upcoming work. She will star in JJ Abrams’ next film alongside Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, and in Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau’s next film, Alpha, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year.