Hulu’s Kennedy Assassination Time Travel Show Is Now Streaming Free on Rival Streamer

The critically acclaimed miniseries exploring an alternate history of the Kennedy assassination has found a new streaming home.

After initially premiering on Hulu in 2016, 11.22.63 is now available for viewers to enjoy without a subscription fee through the ad-supported platform Tubi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on Stephen King‘s 2011 novel, the eight-episode limited series follows Jake Epping (James Franco), an English teacher who discovers a time portal in his friend’s restaurant. His dying friend Al Templeton (Chris Cooper) convinces Jake to journey back to October 21, 1960, with a mission to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy three years later. The narrative explores both historical events and personal relationships as Jake navigates life in the past.

The series earned a strong reception upon its original release, maintaining an 83% critics’ score and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite these positive metrics, some observers consider it an underrated entry in the King adaptation catalog, particularly among fans who primarily associate the author with horror rather than science fiction or historical fiction.

Executive produced by J.J. Abrams through his Bad Robot production company along with King himself and several others, the adaptation features high production values and careful attention to period detail. Beyond Franco and Cooper, the cast includes Sarah Gadon, Lucy Fry, George MacKay, Daniel Webber, Cherry Jones, and Josh Duhamel.

The premise introduces a fascinating twist on traditional time travel narratives: the past actively resists modification. As King himself explained in promotional material, “The past doesn’t want to be changed. Maybe it tears, and you’re able to make a change, but it might also not tear, in which case it’s going to bounce you back.” This resistance creates escalating obstacles for Jake as his mission progresses.

While Kennedy’s assassination serves as the central historical focus, the series uses this backdrop to explore complex themes including fate, love, and the unintended consequences of altering established events. Jake’s growing relationship with librarian Sadie Dunhill (Gadon) complicates his mission, creating emotional stakes beyond the political ramifications of his potential success.

The show’s arrival on Tubi makes it accessible to a wider audience who might have missed its initial run or been unwilling to subscribe to Hulu specifically for this content. For viewers interested in revisiting or discovering the series, its themes of political upheaval and social change resonate with contemporary discussions, particularly during election seasons. 11.22.63 demonstrates King’s versatility beyond the horror genre that made him famous, joining other acclaimed non-horror adaptations like Stand By Me and The Green Mile.