6 Iconic Alfred Hitchcock Movies Coming to Netflix—With Even More Promised

The Master of Suspense is making his way to Netflix.

The streaming service has obtained the rights to several Alfred Hitchcock movies, and a majority of them are some of the director’s most famous.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition, the Paris Theater in New York City will be showing some of the director’s most famous works from mid-May to the end of June. The six-week group of screenings includes 50 films—36 from Hitchcock himself, and several more films directly tracing his influence.

Six of his biggest films will be added to Netflix, with more potentially on the way. Psycho, his most famous work, is already on the streamer.

Vertigo

Official Synopsis: “A former San Francisco police detective juggles wrestling with his personal demons and becoming obsessed with the hauntingly beautiful woman he has been hired to trail, who may be deeply disturbed.”

Rear Window

Official Synopsis: “A bored photographer recovering from a broken leg passes the time by watching his neighbors and begins to suspect one of them of murder.”

Frenzy

Official Synopsis: “A serial murderer is strangling women with a necktie. The London police have a suspect, but he is the wrong man.”

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Official Synopsis: “An American doctor and his wife, a former singing star, witness a murder while vacationing in Morocco, and are drawn into a twisting plot of international intrigue when their young son is kidnapped.”

Family Plot

Official Synopsis: “A phony psychic and her cab driver boyfriend encounter a pair of serial kidnappers while trailing a missing heir.”

The Birds

Official Synopsis: “A wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend to a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of all kinds suddenly begin to attack people.”