Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (July 13, 2024)
Axel Foley stays on top!
Eddie Murphy's return to the Beverly Hills Cops franchise continues to hold strong on Netflix. However, it still has some tough competition closing in!
Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'A Family Affair'
Official Synopsis: "A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman) and her movie star boss (Zac Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."
4. 'Minions'
Official Synopsis: "Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a continual series of unsuccessful masters, from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master to grovel for, the Minions fall into a deep depression. But one minion, Kevin, has a plan; accompanied by his pals Stuart and Bob, Kevin sets forth to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world's first-ever super-villainess."
3. 'Vanished Into the Night'
Official Synopsis: "A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house."
2. 'The Long Game'
Official Synopsis: "Experience the inspiring journey of young caddies who dared to dream beyond the fairways."
1. 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
Official Synopsis: "Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."
