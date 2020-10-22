'You' Season 3 Recruits Scott Speedman in 'Mysterious' New Role

✖

Netflix found a real winner when it decided to pick up the thriller, You, after its original network, Lifetime, gave up its right following its first season. The streaming-service giant debuted the second season last December to some impressive viewership, and with its third season under production, it’s aiming to take it up to another level.

On Wednesday, Deadline learned that Scott Speedman of Animal Kingdom fame will be brought out into the cast for what is considered a “major recurring role.” He will join the likes of Penn Badgley, who has starred as the series’ main character, Joe Goldberg, and season two breakout, Victoria Pedretti. Deadline describes his character, who is named Matthew, as a “successful CEO.” His role sees him serve as both a father and husband who has a “mysterious” aura about him and seemingly has a lot more going inside than those around are aware.

The new season will see some other new faces in the main cast along with Speedman. You had already brought on Travis Van Winkle from The Last Ship and Shalita Grant from NCIS: New Orleans. The former’s character will be called Cary, who brings his wealth and charisma into the world. According to Deadline’s report, his character becomes close with Badgely’s Joe. As for Grant, she will play Sherry, who’s known online for being a “Momfluencer” and befriends Pedretti’s Love, though there may be some bumps in the road.

On Jan. 14, Netflix didn’t take long to announce that the series had been picked up for another season. Like its predecessors, the third installment will feature 10-episodes and will see both co-creators, Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, back in the helm. As for when fans of the show can expect to see the third season, they’ll have to wait a little longer than usual as it won’t be ready until sometime in 2021. No specific date or month was given. Gamble announced in February that production had begun but amid the coronavirus pandemic, most of Hollywood saw either a stoppage or a slowdown in terms of how quick things can be worked on.

You debuted in 2018 on Lifetime but it didn’t take on the life it has now until the first season was put onto Netflix. After seeing its reception, Netflix ended up picking the series up from Lifetime.