'You' Season 3's Release Date Window Revealed

If you've been not so patiently waiting for the further exploits of Joe Goldberg, you're in luck. Deadline reports that the long-awaited third season of You is coming to Netflix in the fourth quarter of the year, alongside the upcoming seasons of Cobra Kai and The Witcher and feature films Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead. These projects all faced significant filming delays due to COVID-19 related shutdowns.

"What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead," explained Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

The second season of You left serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley) in a seemingly settled relationship with his fellow murderer girlfriend, Love (Victoria Pedretti), with the couple expecting a child and a new fixation for Joe living next door. The popular series has been seen as an indictment of male privilege and the lies that we tell ourselves to justify our destructive behavior, and Badgley has gone on the record several times shutting down anyone thirsting after his murderous character.

"Joe is not actually looking for true love," he explained to Entertainment Weekly after the season two finale. "He’s not actually a person who just needs somebody who loves him. He’s a murderer! He’s a sociopath. He’s abusive. He’s delusional. And he’s self-obsessed."

"You can’t fool yourself into thinking that he just needs somebody who’s right for him. Nobody’s right for him! So actually, the ending’s perfect," Badgley continued. "This is the way it has to be because he has an irrefutable problem and if it was just like, ‘They were made for each other, all he needed to find was somebody who kills people too,’ that’s not justice. I think it’s reflective of reality because I don’t think people who kill are like, ‘I just need somebody who can do the same.’"