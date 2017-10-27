Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Casts Replacement for Lead Role

Netflix has announced that actress Olivia Colman will be taking over for Claire Foy in the streaming service’s drama The Crown for seasons three and four, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Foy currently portrays Queen Elizabeth II, and the series follows her life and relationship with Prince Phillip from 1945 to the present day. Each season of the show is meant to span one decade, and the show has decided to recast the entire cast every two seasons to make the timeline look as authentic as possible.

Colman has previously starred in projects including Broadchurch, The Night Manager and Peep Show and has played royalty in Hyde Park on Hudson and The Favorite.

Foy won a Golden Globe this year for her work on the show, and the second season of The Crown will focus on the queen’s marriage and empire. Colman will begin shooting Season 3 in 2019, The Times reports.

The second season of The Crown arrives on Netflix Dec. 8.

