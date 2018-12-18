Netflix Testing Instant Replay Feature

Ever love a scene from a movie so much that you wanted to go to the beginning of it without having to use a pesky rewind button? Netflix has the answer to that conundrum with an instant replay feature it is testing.

Some Netflix users have begun to notice a pop-up box reading “Watch That Scene Again” appearing while watching a movie. Once the viewer hits the button, it takes the viewer back to the beginning of the scene. It has only been shown during specific movies and even some television shows on the streaming service.

The company confirmed the test in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 12.

“We’re trying out a feature which gives Netflix members the ability to rewatch favorite scenes and memorable moments with the click of a button,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “Right now we’re just looking to learn from it and may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future.”

A spokesperson also told TIME they “may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future” and users who are seeing it can opt-out of the test.

The new feature has not been welcomed with open arms, with some saying it just took them out of whatever they were watching.

“I wonder if Netflix will ever choose to respond to this thread, or will instead pretend that it’s totally cool to make their movie-watching experience more like the distracting non-stop promo pop-ups on basic cable,” one viewer tweeted.

“Hey, Netflix! I hate that stupid “instant replay” feature. Make it stooooop!!!! #dumbideas #boothisfeature,” another viewer wrote.

“The ‘instant replay’ option Netflix added almost feels like they’re insulting my intelligence. I know how to rewind Netflix, if I want to ‘watch that scene’ again I’m fully capable of doing so on my own,” another wrote.

One Reddit user accused Netflix of “devaluing film even more” after seeing the pop-up during a viewing of Dumplin’.

“Watching [Dumplin’] (which is fairly meh), but throughout the movie a popup link of ‘watch this scene again’ will appear,” the user wrote. “Why does Netflix insist on devaluing film even more than it does with its washdowned color grading and poorly executed original plotpoops? This bothers me Netflix is such a giant anchor in the future of film culture.”

Netflix frequently tests new features to varying results. In August, the streamer had users up in arms when it began testing commercials for other Netflix programming between television episodes, and did not give an option to skip them.