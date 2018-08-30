Netflix Teases ’13 Reasons Why’ Crossover With ‘Stranger Things’

The cast of 13 Reasons Why may be headed to Hawkins, Indiana for a Stranger Things crossover.

Netflix teased the collision of two entirely different worlds and a possible 13 Reasons Why/Stranger Things crossover in a tweet shared on Tuesday.

13 Strangerer Things pic.twitter.com/QkisEJRMc2 — Netflix US (@netflix) August 29, 2018

“13 Stranger Things,” the streaming platform captioned a photo showing 13 Reasons Why actors Alisha Boe, Miles Hizer, and Michele Selene Hang (Jessica Davis, Alex Standall, and Courtney Crismon on the Netflix original series) on the iconic Stranger Things Byers family home set.

The possible crossover drew a slew of responses from fans of both series.

“SOMETHING I NEVER NEW (sic) I NEEDED,” one fan wrote in response to the suggested crossover.

SOMETHING I NEVER NEW I NEEDED!😭😩🙏🏾 — Carter Camargo (@c4rters4rt) August 29, 2018

One fan of the series even suggested that the tweet could potentially be teasing a 13 Reasons Why Halloween party episode.

lemme guess, Halloween party in 13RW3 — vince hαrvey (@vincebalag) August 29, 2018

However, while some were instantly on board for a crossover, others made it clear that they would rather venture into the Upside Down without Eleven than see the two shows converge.

While it is unlikely that the two Netflix original series will ever intersect (they are set in two different centuries, after all), the cast of Stranger Things has partially been given credit for the 13 Reasons Why cast’s recent raises.

Earlier in August, it was announced that the 13 Reasons Why cast, including lead star Dylan Minnette, had entered into re-negotiations just days before production on season 3 was set to start, all of the actors seeking thousands of dollars in raises.

It was later announced that agreements had been met, with Minette’s salary increasing to $200,000 per episode and the remainder of the cast getting their pay bumped to $135,000 per episode.

The pay increases came fresh on the heels of similar increases for the cast of Stranger Things, whose young actors scored a $250,000 per episode salary and adult actors received a bump up to $300,000 per episode following the success of their first two seasons.

All episodes of 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things are available for streaming on Netflix. Stranger Things is expected to debut its third season in the summer of 2019.