Netflix Subscribers Reveal Their Two Favorite Shows

Netflix subscribers have reveal their two most favorite original shows on the streaming service, and the results may not surprise you. According to Variety, a recent poll revealed that Orange Is the New Black is the number 1 most loved show on Netflix, and Stranger Things is number 2. The shows beat out classics such as The Office and Friends to take the top two spots. Notably, both of those classic series will be leaving the streaming service soon, but with these results Netflix execs may not be too worried about it.

It should also be noted, however, that the upcoming season of Orange Is the New Black will be its last, and there are reports that indicate the next season of Strangers Things will be the final outing for that show as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Variety adds that of the top 20 shows voted on, 15 were Netflix originals, thus indicating that once the two top series are gone, fans will find others to gravitate toward.

Can you believe it’s been 3 years since we met?? Our favorite part about this journey is seeing how much love you all have for our show ❤️ but now, I want to know, what’s your favorite ST moment? #HappyBirthdayStrangerThings pic.twitter.com/gtwqsq8f2G — Stranger Writers (@strangerwriters) July 15, 2019

In other Netflix news, the streaming service is off to a big week following the 2019 Emmy nominations. The company racked up 117 total nods.

Among some of the most notable nominations for Netflix include Russian Doll for Outstanding Comedy Series and both Bodyguard and Ozark for Outstanding Drama Series.

#RussianDoll has been nominated for 12 #Emmys!! Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress @nlyonne, Writing, Casting, Cinematography, Costumes, Picture Editing, Music Supervision, Production design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Stunt Coordination!! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/RQG2QI1nJ4 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) July 16, 2019

Additionally, it was announced that Ava DuVernay’s limited series When They See Us received the most nominations for any Netflix project.

The filmmaker spoke out about the news, tweeting, “Just off the phone with Korey Wise. I told him to get his tux ready. He said: ‘You did that, Queen. You told the story. You did what you came to do. They had to see it. They listened.’ “

Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of @WhenTheySeeUs for their Emmy award nomination for Oustanding Limited Series. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/pbNLonKj6X — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 16, 2019

Other Netflix projects that received Emmy nominations include Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, and Nailed It!