Netflix Sitcom Canceled, But Fans Will Get 1 More Season

Netflix series Family Reunion will be coming to an end soon. However, before the show does end, Netflix will produce one final season of the series. In October, TV Line reported that Netflix formally renewed Family Reunion for Season 3, which will also serve as the final season.

Season 3 of Family Reunion will feature 10 new episodes. Adrienne Carter and Arthur Harris have been tapped as the showrunners and executive producers for Season 3. Carter and Harris were tasked with filling the showrunner role left vacant by Meg DeLoatch, who is currently working as a showrunner on The Neighborhood. Although, DeLoatch, who created Family Reunion, will continue to serve as one of the series’ executive producers for the upcoming season. While Netflix did reveal that there will be another season of Family Reunion, they did not share when Season 3 might air.

“I am so excited that Family Reunion will be returning for a third season,” DeLoatch stated about the news. “I will always be grateful to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to finally tell my story and the platform to share the beautiful, loving and joyous McKellan family with the world.” Family Reunion stars Anthony Alabi and Tia Mowry-Hardrict as Moz and Cocoa McKellan, respectively. The series follows the McKellan family as they move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to Moz’s parents. Moz, a former NFL player, and Cocoa are parents to four children — Jade (Talia Jackson), Shaka (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), Mazzi (Cameron J. Wright), and Ami (Jordyn Raya James).

This past season, the McKellan family not only dealt with their own antics, but they also got to experience Real Housewives-style drama. Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville all appeared in Season 2 of Family Reunion. Moore previously appeared on the series as the cousin of Mowry-Hardrict’s Cocoa. As for what else took place during Season 2 of the series, the McKellan family received a major dose of good news at the end of the season. In the Season 2 finale, Cocoa and Moz learned that they were expecting another baby. So, fans will be able to see the couple tackle this new journey come Season 3.