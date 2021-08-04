'Sex/Life' Season 2 Reportedly Coming Soon

✖

Although Netflix has not made an official announcement, it is rumored that the streaming service has renewed its steamy and controversial show Sex/Life for a second season. The blind item website What's On Netflix claims that a source revealed this information, after correctly revealing the fate of series like Ozark, Fate: The Winx Saga, and Warrior Nun. Take this news with a grain of salt, but Netflix could be making a sexy announcement rather soon.

Per the official synopsis, "SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire." Sarah Shahi stars as Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), a stay-at-home mom who is pining for her wilder days with ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), far before she settled down with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel). Flashbacks, fantasies and tension at home ensue.

One particular scene from Sex/Life became a fixture on TikTok, with the "Sex/Life Challenge" taking over users' For You Pages. In the challenge, people blind react to episode 3 at the 19 minutes and 50 seconds mark, where Cooper is spying on Brad at the gym and follows him into the locker room shower, where he gets an eyeful of full-frontal nudity.

Demos opened up to Entertainment Weekly about baring all for the graphic scenes in Sex/Life. "I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start," the Australian actor explained. "So I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute. That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have — and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer."

Not only is Sex/Life causing a stir on social media, but leads Shahi and Demos are dating in real life after meeting on set. "I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water.' When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him," Shahi told PEOPLE. "We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly." They both have the same taste in music, whiskey, and tequilas. The L Word star was also impressed by Demos "just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more." She called acting alongside him a "privilege" and praised him as "amazing" in the series.