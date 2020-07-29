Emmys' 2020 Ceremony Will Not Be In-Person

✖

A day after the Emmy nominations were announced, producers behind the annual ceremony shared that this year's event will be virtual. According to Variety, this year's Emmy producers, which includes host Jimmy Kimmel, sent a letter out to key acting nominees in order to tell them that the ceremony will go the virtual route on Sept. 20. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has had an undeniable effect on the entertainment industry and beyond.

The letter was signed by Kimmel, executive producers Reggie Hudlin, and Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington, and David Jammy from telecast producer Done+Dusted. It read, in part, “As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th. This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!” Details about what the ceremony will actually entail are still forthcoming. However, the letter did shed some light on what viewers, and the nominees, can expect.

“We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice," the note continued. "We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on screen' moments.” The news about this year's Emmy Awards going to virtual route comes over a month after it was announced that Kimmel would serve as the event's host as well as an executive producer. This will mark his third time at the helm of the show, as he previously served as the host of the Emmys in 2012 and 2016.

At the time, it was not determined whether or not the ceremony would be virtual. But, Karey Burke, the President of ABC Entertainment, assured everyone that Kimmel would bring the laughs to the event regardless of whether it was virtual or not. "We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show," Burke's statement read. "He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."