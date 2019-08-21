Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2019

As Sept. 1 approaches closer, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout the month to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.

A number of titles will be cut from Netflix in September, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of series or movies from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in September, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 9/1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

LEAVING 9/1 (CONTINUED)

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

LEAVING 9/4 – 9/26

Leaving 9/4/19:

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving 9/6/19:

Honey 3

Leaving 9/9/19:

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Leaving 9/14/19:

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Leaving 9/15/19:

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Leaving 9/16/19:

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Leaving 9/20/19:

Carol

Leaving 9/23/19:

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Leaving 9/24/19:

Portlandia: Season 1-5

Leaving 9/25/19:

Parenthood: Season 1-6

Leaving 9/26/19:

Bachelorette

Night School

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Feeling sad that some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of some exciting series that have dropped in recent weeks and months.

Jane the Virgin — season 5: The final chapters of Jane the Virgin arrive on Netflix just weeks after they aired on The CW, telling the end of Jane Villanueva’s fairytale telenovela. Five seasons of laughter, cries, friendship, weddings and heartbreak are tied up during the final 19 episodes of the show starring Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil and Justin Baldoni.

All seasons of Jane the Virgin are available to stream on Netflix.

‘ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK’ — SEASON 7

The final season of Orange is the New Black hit Netflix in July, wrapping up several storylines. A teaser for season 7 teased the “epic conclusion” of the long running Netflix original series, including Piper’s life outside of prison and the lives of those still behind bars — and the return of one long-gone character: “The chicken that is smarter than other chickens.”

All seven seasons of Orange Is the New Black are available for streaming on Netflix.

‘STRANGER THINGS’ – SEASON 3

Stranger Things fans around the world are already binging the latest season of the sci-fi series, which premiered on Netflix on July 4th. Patrick Cavanaugh writes for PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com, that season 3 “manages to be exactly what you wanted and nothing like you expected,” with “the creators and performers find a way to pull off the impossible and deliver the best season yet, all while honoring their loyal fan base and challenging them to want more from a series known for playing it safe.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix now.

BLACK MIRROR – SEASON 5

Season 5 of Black Mirror may be short (just three episodes consisting of 198 total minutes), but that doesn’t mean it’s not as satisfying as past seasons.

“Black Mirror is as tense as ever, though it takes a much different approach to its technological influences than in years past,” Charlie Ridgely writes for ComicBook.com. “This feels like a very different show than you might be expecting going in, but it also seems like an evolution of storytelling, rather than a deviation.”

The three episodes, “Striking Vipers,” “Smithereens” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” combine for a season in which the characters and interpersonal relationships take center stage, with the sci-fi theme becoming secondary.

Season 5 of Black Mirror is now available to stream on Netflix.