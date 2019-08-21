Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2019

As Sept. 1 approaches closer, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout the month to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.
A number of titles will be cut from Netflix in September, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of series or movies from the list below that are getting the axe.
Videos by PopCulture.com
After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in September, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 9/1
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Season 1-7
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
LEAVING 9/1 (CONTINUED)
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney’s Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
LEAVING 9/4 – 9/26
Leaving 9/4/19:
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving 9/6/19:
Honey 3
Leaving 9/9/19:
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Leaving 9/14/19:
Disney’s Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
Leaving 9/15/19:
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
Leaving 9/16/19:
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Leaving 9/20/19:
Carol
Leaving 9/23/19:
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Leaving 9/24/19:
Portlandia: Season 1-5
Leaving 9/25/19:
Parenthood: Season 1-6
Leaving 9/26/19:
Bachelorette
Night School
BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Feeling sad that some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of some exciting series that have dropped in recent weeks and months.
Jane the Virgin — season 5: The final chapters of Jane the Virgin arrive on Netflix just weeks after they aired on The CW, telling the end of Jane Villanueva’s fairytale telenovela. Five seasons of laughter, cries, friendship, weddings and heartbreak are tied up during the final 19 episodes of the show starring Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil and Justin Baldoni.
All seasons of Jane the Virgin are available to stream on Netflix.
‘ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK’ — SEASON 7
The final season of Orange is the New Black hit Netflix in July, wrapping up several storylines. A teaser for season 7 teased the “epic conclusion” of the long running Netflix original series, including Piper’s life outside of prison and the lives of those still behind bars — and the return of one long-gone character: “The chicken that is smarter than other chickens.”
All seven seasons of Orange Is the New Black are available for streaming on Netflix.
‘STRANGER THINGS’ – SEASON 3
Stranger Things fans around the world are already binging the latest season of the sci-fi series, which premiered on Netflix on July 4th. Patrick Cavanaugh writes for PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com, that season 3 “manages to be exactly what you wanted and nothing like you expected,” with “the creators and performers find a way to pull off the impossible and deliver the best season yet, all while honoring their loyal fan base and challenging them to want more from a series known for playing it safe.”
Season 3 of Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix now.
BLACK MIRROR – SEASON 5
Season 5 of Black Mirror may be short (just three episodes consisting of 198 total minutes), but that doesn’t mean it’s not as satisfying as past seasons.
“Black Mirror is as tense as ever, though it takes a much different approach to its technological influences than in years past,” Charlie Ridgely writes for ComicBook.com. “This feels like a very different show than you might be expecting going in, but it also seems like an evolution of storytelling, rather than a deviation.”
The three episodes, “Striking Vipers,” “Smithereens” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” combine for a season in which the characters and interpersonal relationships take center stage, with the sci-fi theme becoming secondary.
Season 5 of Black Mirror is now available to stream on Netflix.