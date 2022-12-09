Netflix's Secret Codes for Hidden Christmas Movies

The most wonderful time of year is here, meaning that the Netflix charts are dominated by Christmas movies, shows, and specials. It could take hours for subscribers to comb through all that content to find their favorite. However, thanks to secret codes, you can find those favorites quickly on the website, then add them to your watchlist so you can easily find them on your TV. All you have to do is type "www.netflix.com/browse/genre/" and the code right after the final forward slash and you go straight to the surprisingly specific categories Netflix staffers have created. If you want to watch romantic Christmas movies, you can use the secret code for "Romantic Christmas Films" to get to Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas and Justin Hartley's The Noel Diary right away. If you want to sit with your children, there are several specific groupings of movies they will love. Netflix has dozens of Christmas movies for everyone, from animated hits like Klaus to beloved musicals like White Christmas. Scroll on for Netflix Christmas movie codes.

Holiday Favorites The code "107985" will take you to the general "Holiday Favorites" page, which is an easy way to find just about every Christmas movie on Netflix. It is also an easy way to find holiday-themed shows like and specials, like The Great British Baking Show Holidays. You can also find the quirky 2015 special A Very Murray Christmas starring Bill Murray here.

Romantic Christmas Films (Photo: Netflix) Most of Netflix's own Christmas movies fit in the "Romantic Christmas Films" banner. This includes viral favorites like A Christmas Prince and Christmas Inheritance, and The Holiday Calendar. Other titles in this category include Holidate, Santa Girl, Love Hard, Little Italy, Christmas with a View, and Love, Guaranteed. To get to this section, type the code "1394527" after the previously mentioned web address.

Christmas Children & Family Films (Photo: Netflix) White Christmas is also under this category, but so are many other family Christmas movies. This includes Klaus, The Christmas Chronicles, The Knight Before Christmas, and Angela's Christmas. Other movies in this genre include The Princess Switch movies, David and the Elves, and 48 Christmas Wishes. To get to this section, type the code "1474017" after the previously mentioned web address.

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films (Photo: Netflix) Looking for some Christmas movies that will make you feel good? Then you have to check out this category. It includes Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, The Knight Before Christmas, Holiday in the Wild, Elf Story, and Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. The Princess Switch franchise can also be found here. To get to this section, type the code "1475066" after the previously mentioned web address.

Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films Christmas is also a great time to laugh with your family, and these titles can help anyone laugh. This page includes A Cinderella Story Christmas Wish, Christmas Break-In, Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas, and Home for the Holidays. To get to this section, type the code "1475071" after the previously mentioned web address.