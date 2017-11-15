Netflix Could Have a New Rival With Predicted Apple Streaming Launch

Netflix may have some major competition on the streaming battlefield as tech analysts at CCS Insight predict that Apple may dip its toes in video subscription services.

In its 12th annual set of predictions regarding the tech industry released on Wednesday, CCS Insights predicted that Apple, the world’s largest company by market capitalization, may launch an Apple on-demand video service which would heavily feature original content.

The prediction isn’t exactly that far-fetched, either, as Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has teased more Apple original content in the past.

“With our toe in the water, we are learning a lot about the original content business, and thinking about ways that we could play in that,” Cook said in an earnings call in January.

Apple has dabbled with original content in the past, too, making the claims seem even more likely to be true. In July 2016, it was announced that Apple had acquired the rights to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, which debuted on Apple Music this year.

“Everyone is jostling for position and everyone is jumping in on the area of video. When you look at Apple, it has a very strong hardware offering and their services business is on the march,” said Paolo Pescatore, vice president of multiplay and media at CCS Insight, according to CNBC. “The real battleground is in the area of original content, but original content would feature prominent and Apple would be very well placed to do that.”

If Apple does launch its own streaming service, Netflix subscribers may see some changes in prices as CCS Insight analysts predict that the changing landscape would force the streaming giant to introduce new pricing options and services to keep revenue up.

But right now, it’s all just predictions, and whether or not Apple takes the plunge into streaming content is something that only time can tell.