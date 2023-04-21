'Extraction 2' Trailer Is Here: Chris Hemsworth Fires up Netflix Viewers

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in the highly anticipated Netflix film Extraction 2. The streaming service recently shared a teaser trailer of the film that shows Hemsworth fighting everybody. Extraction 2 comes three years after Extraction was released, and the first film earned strong reviews, receiving a 67% critics score and 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming movie is directed by Sam Hargrave with Joe and Anthony Russo producing.

The official synopsis states: "After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held." Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

"It's an escape mission," Hargrave told Entertainment Weekly in December when asked about Extraction 2. "But it's bigger, badder, more deadly, and more dangerous than anything we've seen Rake go through." Extraction 2 will start streaming on Netflix on June 16. Here's a look at fans sharing their throughs on the Extraction 2 teaser trailer.