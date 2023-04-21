'Extraction 2' Trailer Is Here: Chris Hemsworth Fires up Netflix Viewers
Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in the highly anticipated Netflix film Extraction 2. The streaming service recently shared a teaser trailer of the film that shows Hemsworth fighting everybody. Extraction 2 comes three years after Extraction was released, and the first film earned strong reviews, receiving a 67% critics score and 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming movie is directed by Sam Hargrave with Joe and Anthony Russo producing.
The official synopsis states: "After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held." Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.
"It's an escape mission," Hargrave told Entertainment Weekly in December when asked about Extraction 2. "But it's bigger, badder, more deadly, and more dangerous than anything we've seen Rake go through." Extraction 2 will start streaming on Netflix on June 16. Here's a look at fans sharing their throughs on the Extraction 2 teaser trailer.
The Trailer
One person wrote in the YouTube comments: "This is how you do trailers. A single scene that shows the vibe of the film without revealing any major story arcs that would otherwise spoil an exciting film.prevnext
Very Ready
Omg I am sooooooo ready for this ever since @chrishemsworth blew up the screen with the first extraction film I’ve been praying to the old gods and the new for a second 🙏🏻 🙌🏻 👊🏻 https://t.co/rPJg5uj0oW pic.twitter.com/JjsRGvBYXQ— TL Wright ☁️✨🌒📖🗝🖌 (@SnifferOfBooks_) April 19, 2023
Another person commented on YouTube: "10/10 trailer, no big plots revealed or spoilers, just action and a bit of lore!"prevnext
Just Insane
Nah wait this trailer was insanity 🔥 https://t.co/EeZbxTyRye— Tripp Needs To Refocus (@ThatManTripp) April 15, 2023
One fan tweeted: "Can't wait, loved the 1st part for its long one person POV action sequences, seems like this time the action sequences will be BIGGER BETTER & BOLDER."prevnext
Impressive
What they’re doing with these action movies is impressive,man. The action sequences and even the cinematography. In this trailer alone they went from a shakycam to him getting hit on the head and it being a Snorricam shot like it’s attached to his body and then back into shakycam https://t.co/cwGsMtTv7S— Elijah (@ThatGuyEliH) April 14, 2023
One Twitter user said: "The directors of Endgame literally haven't stopped making movies with Thor and Captain America (Grey Man)."prevnext
GOAT Trailer
One of the best action trailers I’ve seen https://t.co/VenVXOUlEQ— Anshu Das (@headphoneDas) April 14, 2023
One YouTube user wrote: "That Molotov explosion on the riot shield was badass. I can't tell if it's practical effects, visual, or a combination, but the cinematography, effects, action, and especially sound effects/design are fantastic!"prevnext
We Want More!
INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINS!!! NOW!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7XbLTkUxRK— FlyEaglesFly!!! (@WWJeiD) April 13, 2023
One Twitter user wrote: "Great directing. Isn't it nice when film directors want you to see what happens? Not like some action movies where you get seasick from the camera movements. Looks awesome!"prevnext
We Will Watch
Why yes, I will be watching this, thank you. https://t.co/E7pKXlk3Vt— Kyle (@klwinters) April 13, 2023
And this YouTube user wrote: "Damn love how brutal Chris is in this franchise. Not even just physically, but his whole demeanor (sic) too. This looks epic."prev