Jenna Ortega Teases ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 — But Says Season 3 Isn’t Officially Greenlit Yet

Netflix is getting ready to take subscribers back to Nevermore Academy for Wednesday Season 2, but as fans gear up for the anticipated second season, some are already wondering about the possibility of Season 3.

According to series star Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character, a third season of the hit Addams Family spinoff isn’t officially in the books just yet, but writers are already tossing around ideas for a possible third batch of episodes.

“We haven’t gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that,” Ortega recently told Collider. “But I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they’re kind of messing around and throwing out ideas.”

The Tim Burton-executive produced series launched in 2022 and shifted the focus of the Addams Family story to Wednesday, the now teenage daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. After being expelled from her all-normie high school and enrolled in Nevermore Academy, an academic institution for outcasts, freaks, and monsters, the death-obsessed teen delves into the mysterious string of local murders, all while also trying to solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

While the first season played it relatively safe, Season 2 is set to be a bit darker. Ortega teased that the upcoming season will feature “a whole episode based off of slashers,” with lots of “horror references” mixed in throughout the season, including Carrie, Prom Queen, and Full Metal Jacket.

“Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we’ve ever had,” the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star said. “It’s crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head — that’s all I can say — and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It’s insane. So bizarre… I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice.”

In addition to Ortega, Wednesday Season 2 will bring back Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams; Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley Addams; Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Sheriff Deputy Ritchie Santiago. Season 2 newcomers include Billie Piper as Capri, Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Lady Gaga has also joined the cast in an unspecified role.

Wednesday Season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2025, though Netflix hasn’t yet announced an exact premiere date. Season 1 is available to stream on the platform.