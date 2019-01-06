Netflix Reveals Idris Elba’s New Comedy Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’

During the same week Idris Elba surprisingly appeared on the Coachella line-up, Netflix revealed more details for his eight-episode comedy series Turn Up Charlie, in which he plays a DJ.

The new series was created by Elba with Gary Reich and stars Elba as Charlie, a struggling DJ who gets one last chance at success when he agrees to become a “manny” to his famous best-friend’s daughter Gabby (newcommer Frankie Hervey). Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) and JJ Field (TURN: Washington’s Spies) co-star.

The supporting cast includes Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dusin Demi-Burns. The executive producers include Tristram Shapeero, Mat Lipsey, Martin Joyce, Ana Garanito, Elba and Reich, notes Deadline. Lipsey and Shapeero are the directors.

Turn Up Charlie appears to be inspired by Elba’s side gig as DJ Big Driis. Although he has been performing as a DJ for years when he is not busy being the Sexiest Man Alive, many just learned this on Wednesday when he showed up on the Coachella 2019 line-up. He will be performing on April 13 and April 20, on the same day Tame Impala, Solange, Kid Kudi, Weezer and Wiz Khalifa take the stage.

Elba released the album Murdah Loves John (The John Luther Character Album) in 2015 and has released several EPs. His most important performance to date came in May when he performed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding reception.

In a 2017 interview with Dancing Astronaut, Elba said he has been DJing for more than 14 years and has always hoped to find time to develop his music career. He somehow found time to record the album Hiatus.

“Unfortunately, it’s really almost impossible for me to take a year out of my [acting schedule] at this stage of my career,” Elba said at the time. “It’s ironic that I’ve definitely reached a pinnacle in my acting space, which is amazing, but it means that I can’t really take time out to concentrate on music. But next year, the whole of the spring through April, is dedicated to touring and putting out this Hiatus album alongside a string of tours.”

To many though, Elba is best known for his roles in The Wire, Marvel’s Thor movies, Pacific Rim, Star Trek: Beyond and as the title character in the British crime drama Luther. He will also be playing the villain in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

In November, PEOPLE named him their Sexiest Man Alive for 2018. It was a title he never thought he would receive.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he told the magazine. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

Turn Up Charlie will be released on Netflix on Friday, March 15.

