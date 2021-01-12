Netflix Reveals Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Platform in 2021

The new year is already proving to be a big one for Netflix, with the streaming giant on Tuesday unveiling its full 2021 film slate. In a sneak-peek video, the streamer announced it will be releasing a new movie every week in 2021, with the full slate consisting of 71 titles that cover multiple genres and include some pretty big names.

Among the more than five dozen titles set to roll out throughout the next 12 months are Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army of the Dead, as well as the Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds-starring heist film Red Notice. Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi and Meryl Streep are set to star in the highly-anticipated film Don’t Look Up, with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, tick … Boom! The content lineup also includes the third and final installments of some of Netflix’s most beloved romcoms, including To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth.

Netflix offers three subscription plans, with the basic plan, allowing streaming on one screen at a time, priced at $8.99 per month. The middle-tier plan, the standard plan, costs $13.99 per month and allows subscribers to stream in HD on two screens at once. The priciest plan comes in at $17.99 per month and allows subscribers to watch on four screens at once. Ultra HD is available under the premium plan.

ACTION

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

HORROR

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI

Stowaway

ROMANCE

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

DRAMA

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (Jan. 27)

Pieces of Woman (Jan. 7)

The Dig (Jan. 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (Jan. 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

WESTERN

The Harder They Fall

COMEDY

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (Jan. 29)

Loud House

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

MUSICAL

A Week Away

tick, tick…BOOM

Speaking to Deadline, Netflix Head of Original Films Scott Stuber expressed excitement over the 2021 film slate, includes 52 English language live action films, 10 non-English language films, and eight animated features.

“We’re most excited about the accumulation of different things,” Stuber told the outlet in part. “These are great films that will allow us to make a lot of noise this year… It’s nice to come back in the new year and feel like you’ve got the opportunity to generate some excitement.”

At this time, the majority of the films do not have premiere dates. Premiere dates will be announced at later dates. You can stay tuned to PopCulture.com to stay informed about the latest additions to the Netflix content lineup.