Netflix Reveals Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Platform in 2021

The new year is already proving to be a big one for Netflix, with the streaming giant on Tuesday unveiling its full 2021 film slate. In a sneak-peek video, the streamer announced it will be releasing a new movie every week in 2021, with the full slate consisting of 71 titles that cover multiple genres and include some pretty big names.
Among the more than five dozen titles set to roll out throughout the next 12 months are Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army of the Dead, as well as the Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds-starring heist film Red Notice. Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi and Meryl Streep are set to star in the highly-anticipated film Don’t Look Up, with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, tick … Boom! The content lineup also includes the third and final installments of some of Netflix’s most beloved romcoms, including To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth.
Netflix offers three subscription plans, with the basic plan, allowing streaming on one screen at a time, priced at $8.99 per month. The middle-tier plan, the standard plan, costs $13.99 per month and allows subscribers to stream in HD on two screens at once. The priciest plan comes in at $17.99 per month and allows subscribers to watch on four screens at once. Ultra HD is available under the premium plan. Scroll down to see the full list of Netflix’s 2021 film slate, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles headed to the streaming giant in January 2021.
ACTION
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
HORROR
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
THRILLER
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
SCI-FI
Stowaway
ROMANCE
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
DRAMA
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (Jan. 27)
Pieces of Woman (Jan. 7)
The Dig (Jan. 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (Jan. 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
WESTERN
The Harder They Fall
COMEDY
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (Jan. 29)
Loud House
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
MUSICAL
A Week Away
tick, tick…BOOM
Speaking to Deadline, Netflix Head of Original Films Scott Stuber expressed excitement over the 2021 film slate, includes 52 English language live action films, 10 non-English language films, and eight animated features.
“We’re most excited about the accumulation of different things,” Stuber told the outlet in part. “These are great films that will allow us to make a lot of noise this year… It’s nice to come back in the new year and feel like you’ve got the opportunity to generate some excitement.”
At this time, the majority of the films do not have premiere dates. Premiere dates will be announced at later dates. You can stay tuned to PopCulture.com to stay informed about the latest additions to the Netflix content lineup.