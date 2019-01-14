Netflix Renews ‘You’ for Season 2

Netflix might have a new obsession on their hands thanks to its new original series, YOU, which has been receiving rave reviews from fans and earned the title of the streaming platform’s most watched series of the week.

While Deadline reported the Penn Badgley-led series based on the Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, was renewed for a second season on Lifetime earlier this summer, last month it was announced the series would move to Netflix as a “Netflix Original” title ahead of its sophomore season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adapted by showrunners, Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, YOU has been a favorite among Netflix viewers since its premiere on the streaming platform Dec. 26. Described as a 21st century love story, YOU begs the question, “What would you do for love?”

Best known for his role on The CW’s Gossip Girl, Badgley stars as Joe, a brilliant bookstore manager who crosses paths with aspiring writer, Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Soon, his charming and awkward crush becomes an obsession with the unsuspecting writer as he uses the internet and social media as tools to gather the most intimate details of her life and get close to her.

While inserting himself into her life, Joe strategically removes every obstacle — or person — in his way. The show also stars, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Padovan, Zach Cherry and Lou Pucci Taylor.

With Season 1 ending on a wild cliffhanger, Season 2 will likely follow suit with a 10-episode run based on Kepnes’ follow-up novel, Hidden Bodies, which will continue to highlight Joe as he deals with a mysterious appearance from his past.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Gamble reveals the psychological thriller will move to L.A., though the antihero won’t be too happy about the change.

“Joe Goldberg comes to L.A. and he is a die-hard New Yorker, so I can’t say that he comes to L.A and he instantly falls in love with the place,” Gamble said.

While there is a lot to explore with the show and its direction, Gamble says audiences will see more of his origin story in Season 2, along with all those loose ends.

“He is very worried about the fact that [SPOILER’S] family has hired people to investigate her alleged suicide, and there is evidence potentially still at her house from season one,” Gamble said. “If you look at every act of violence that he does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him.”

With twists and turns at every creepy corner, YOU is the guilty pleasure 2019 needs with its wicked satire and cruel sense of humor.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted TV and A+E Studios.

YOU is now streaming on Netflix.

Photo credit: Netflix