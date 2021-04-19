Netflix Renews Sci-Fi Series for Season 3, Drops First Look at Season 2

✖

A popular Netflix series will return for a third season. The trailer for the second season of Love Death + Robots was recently released and revealed the series has been renewed for Season 3. Love Death + Robots was given the green light for the second season in 2019 and will premiere on May 14.

Love Death + Robots debuted in March 2019, with the first season featuring 18 episodes. The official synopsis of the show states, "Otherworlds, naked giants and robots-gone-wild clash in this anthology of adult animated stories executive produced by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen." The animated anthology series earned rave reviews after the first season and won multiple Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019.

"This show has been my dream project for as long as I can remember, but the real story starts when I met David [Fincher] in 2005," Miller said in an interview with Art of VFX in 2019. "I showed him a long list of projects I wanted to do, one of which was an adult animated anthology. He loved it. We originally developed it as a feature film, and we planned to animate the entire thing at Blur… but it never gained traction. But, when DEADPOOL came out, it became clear that there’s an audience for this kind of material. We seized the moment and decided to bring the adult anthology back as a series. Netflix was in. And now it’s so fucking cool to see how much people love this show and this kind of material, because it’s the stuff I grew up on."

One of the things that stands out with Love Death + Robots is each episode is no longer than 20 minutes, which is something was planned from the start. "During the searching process, we knew that there was a type of story we could tell in a short format," Miller said. "But, it was crucial to keep a mix of genre and style. I may have liked some stories better than others, but we wanted to make sure that there was something for everyone. I was often asked “what ties these stories together,” and I’d respond by saying that nothing ties these stories together. A consistent theme would limit the kind of stories that we are able to tell."