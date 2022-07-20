Netflix Renews Grisly True-Crime Series for Season 3

Netflix is continuing to put an emphasis on its true crime library. The streamer has officially renewed its grisly true crime docuseries I Am A Killer for Season 3. The renewal news, confirmed by Deadline Wednesday morning but not yet publicly announced by Netflix, comes more than two years after I Am A Killer Season 2 arrived on the platform in January 2020.

Originally premiering on Netflix back in 2018, I Am A Killer is a collaboration between Netflix, A+E Networks U.K., and Sky Vision Productions and sees death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving firsthand accounts of their crimes. Season 3 will continue that setup across six all-new episodes, set to arrive in late August 2022, with Sky Studios-backed Transistor Films reportedly having gained access to maximum security prisons across the U.S. for the upcoming season. Season 3 will again feature interviews with death row inmates as they "recount the events that led them to murder, exploring their motivations and, ultimately, how they now view their crimes after time spent in some of the toughest prisons in the U.S," as well as contributor interviews.

Netflix in recent years has found a groove in the true crime space, and I Am A Killer has been no different. Although viewership data for the series has not been released, Netflix, per Deadline, said the first two seasons of the series had been "successful." The series has also received rave reviews from Netflix subscribers, with I Am A Killer holding an overall 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes across its first two seasons. Season 1, meanwhile, holds a 68% audience score, with Season 2 receiving a rare 100% audience score.

The series has also received rave reviews from critics. Ahead of the Season 1 release on the platform, Decider gave the show a "stream it" approval, with critic Claire Spellberg writing, "I Am A Killer will probably freak you out, but pay no mind to your inner scaredy-cat. The series is an engaging new addition to the true crime genre and Netflix's ever-expanding criminally-minded library... I Am A Killer will satisfy all your true crime cravings, and the show's 10 episodes will prepare fans for the Season 2 debut of its fictional equivalent, Mindhunter."

I Am A Killer proved to be such a success that Netflix in 2020 released the spinoff I Am A Killer: Released, which centered around Dale Wayne Sigle, convicted in the murder of John Zeltner, a Subway employee, in Arlington, Texas in April of 1990, whose death sentence was later changed to a life sentence. Both the first two seasons of I Am A Killer and the spinoff I Am A Killer: Released are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is set to premiere sometime in August.