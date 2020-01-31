Netflix is kicking off the weekend with a slate of fresh content in its streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will start stocking an additional 36 titles for subscribers to binge, closing out the end of January strong and celebrating the month of February.

Among the new additions is the final season of one beloved animated series, the sophomore run of a true crime documentary, dozens of other titles promising to keep viewers occupied for hours on end.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

’37 Seconds’

Japanese drama film 37 Seconds is making its way to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 31 followings its premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.

Written and directed by Hiraki, the film follows 23-year-old Yuma Takada, a talented Manga artist dreaming of making it big, though she faces an obstacle: suffering from cerebral palsy after being deprived of oxygen for 37 seconds when she was born, she lacks the experiences of others her age. After her editor tells her so much, she sets out on a journey of self-discovery, sexuality, and emotion.

37 Seconds stars Mei Kayama, Misuzu Kanno, Shunsuke Daitō, Makiko Watanabe, Minori Hagiwara, Yuka Itaya, Shizuka Ishibashi, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, and Shôhei Uno.

‘Bojack Horesman: Season 6 (Part B)’

The most beloved horse on Netflix is returning for his final outing this weekend. On Friday, the final episodes of the final seasons of BoJack Horseman are set to debut, capping off the wildly successful Netflix original series that is credited to giving rise to the streamer’s adult animation flicks.

Initially debuting on the streamer back in 2014, the series follows an aging actor who starred in a fictional 1990s sitcom called Horsin’ Around, and is now looking to find purpose in his life somewhere else. The final episodes will find BoJack inching hi way toward redemption.

BoJack Horseman stars Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, and Paul F. Tompkins and has featured celebrity guests including Jessica Biel, John Krasinski, Stephen Colbert, and others.

‘Diablero: Season 2’

Netflix is taking subscribers back into the eternal fight between good and evil among devils and angels in the Season 2 debut of the original series Diablero.

Set in the streets of Mexico, the series centers around Father Ramiro Ventura, a priest who finds himself seeking the aid of legendary “diablero” or demon hunter Elvis Infante. The duo teams up with Nancy, a modern day superhero, to live in a constant battle between two worlds that “exists within and sets in motion a series of events that could determine the fate of mankind,” trapping and selling demons, fallen angels, and otherworldly creatures in a black market along the way.

Season 2, slated for a Friday, Jan. 31 release, will see the world still filled with demons and Elvis Infante continuing to fight them.

‘I AM A KILLER: Season 2’

Come Friday, Netflix subscribers will have another true crime documentary to add to their must watch lists with the Season 2 premiere of I am a Killer.

A collaboration between Netflix, A+E Networks U.K., and Sky Vision Productions, the British docuseries sees death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving firsthand accounts of their crimes. According to Deadline, Season 2 will female inmates and will also explore themes of repentance and redemption, issues that became the topic of debate following the series’ debut in 2018.

‘Ragnarok’

Netflix is mixing the classic coming-of-age story with Norse mythology in its new six-part Norwegian language series Ragnarok.

The series, from award-winning writer Adam Price, is set in the small, fictitious Norwegian town of Edda where warm winters and violent downpours plague the locals and seem to indicate that Ragnarok, or Judgement Day, is coming.

Slated to debut on the streamer on Friday, the series stars David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli and Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Herman Tømmeraas, Emma Bones, Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Bjørn Sundquist, and Gísli Örn Garðarsson.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Netflix is making sure that it starts February strong, the streamer set to push out an additional 31 titles by weekend’s end.

Avail. 1/31/20:

What’s Leaving?

Of course, not everything can be good news, and Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to 13 titles as new ones are stocked in the streaming library.

Leaving 1/31/20:

