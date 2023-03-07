Netflix Renews 2 New Series for Season 2

Netflix just renewed two sports docuseries for their second seasons: Full Swing and Break Point. According to a report by Deadline, both shows will be back after premiering earlier this year. Full Swing followed a group of pro golf players on the PGA Tour while Break Point followed top players in pro tennis on the ATP and WTA Tours.

Sports remains one of the biggest money-makers for streamers and it is a blindspot that Netflix is trying to make up for in the U.S. The company had rousing success with these two documentary-style series earlier this year. Break Point premiered on Jan. 13 and followed tennis stars both on and off the court. The subjects included Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz and Ons Jabeur. The show was produced by Box to Box Films with executive producers Paul Martin and James Gay-Rees.

Meanwhile, Full Swing followed Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, among others. Again, they were filmed off the course as well as during play, lending a human element to the show that sets it apart from live sports coverage during the season. This may also help bridge the gap between sports fans and other members of the household who could be drawn in by a reality TV-style show.

Filming on both of these shows has reportedly already begun for their second seasons, as the players are already at work on their 2023 seasons. However, there are still banked episodes to come. Break Point launched with five episodes in January but there are five more coming in June for "Part Two," as Netflix is now calling its smaller chunks of episodes.

Full Swing aired eight episodes in February, so it won't be back until Season 2 is ready. That show is produced by Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films. EPs include Martin, Gay-Rees, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Warren Smith. Netflix executive Brand Riegg gave a statement on these renewals.

"These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world," said Reig, who is vice president of unscripted and documentary series for Netflix. "Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you've never seen before, and we're excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead."

Break Point and Full Swing are both streaming now on Netflix, and are currently filming their second seasons. There is no word on when those seasons will premiere, but Break Point Season 1, Part 2 is due out in June.